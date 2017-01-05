Gang of robbers busted by Thane crime branch

The Thane crime branch on Wednesday arrested nine members of the ‘shikalkar gang’ for their alleged role in 10 cases including house break-ins, robbery at jewellery shops and godowns in Mumbai and Thane. The police have recovered gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 26 lakh from the accused persons. The accused, called ‘shikalkar gang’ as the they hail from the shikalkar community, have cases registered against them in Kapurbawdi, Mumbra police station apart from offences in Mumbai. The Bhiwandi unit of the Thane crime branch also arrested three persons and recovered 100 tyres of CEAT company worth Rs 8 lakh that they had stolen last month.