Ganesh Utsav: Activist starts cleaning Versova beach of immersion debris

A man wades through the dirt and muck at Versova beach for Ganpati immersion on Saturday. (Source: Express Photo/Amit Chakravarty) A man wades through the dirt and muck at Versova beach for Ganpati immersion on Saturday. (Source: Express Photo/Amit Chakravarty)

Nearly 55,400 Ganesh idols were immersed at various locations in the city Saturday. The immersion has also resulted in clogging of beaches with the paraphernalia associated with the festival. As far as the clean-up is concerned, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will take up efforts to clean the beaches after the immersion is complete. The cleaning work has also been taken up by activist Afroze Shah at Versova beach. He will take up a beach cleaning exercise for the next 11 days, until the last day of visarjan.

Idols are being immersed at Juhu, Versova, Girgaum, Marve and Aksa beaches as well as more than 30 artificial lakes created by the BMC. According to the BMC, till 11 pm Saturday, 122 idols of mandals and 45,926 residential idols were immersed in the sea while 50 from mandals and 9,302 residential idols were immersed in artificial lakes.

Shah, a Mumbai-based lawyer who took up the mammoth task of cleaning the entire stretch of the Versova beach will continue his efforts throughout the festive season. “We have formed a schedule to clean the beach and around 100-150 volunteers will join me. Since the beach will be crowded, we will not be able to use mechanised forms of cleaning. We will thus, use hand carts to pick up the garbage, which mostly comprises of plastic bags and flowers,” he said. Shah added that he was coordinating with the BMC and the collected garbage will be picked up by the BMC garbage trucks.

Apart from Shah and his volunteers, students from five schools have expressed interest in joining the beach cleaning exercise. “Schools like Mount Mary School in Goregaon, VIBGYOR Group of Schools and Bombay Cambridge School have got in touch with us and want to help us clean the beach. We have put out our schedule and anyone is welcome to join,” he said. As per the schedule Shah has shared on social media, the drive began from 8 am on Saturday and will continue till September 6. Shah started the clean-up drive back in October 2015 to clean one of the city’s dirtiest beaches and has reportedly removed more than 5.6 million kilograms of trash.

