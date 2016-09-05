Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations: Mumbai all set to welcome Ganpati

For the first time this year, the entire immersion route of the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati, which is also used by numerous other Ganeshotsav mandals in south and central Mumbai, will be under complete CCTV camera coverage. For the first time this year, the entire immersion route of the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati, which is also used by numerous other Ganeshotsav mandals in south and central Mumbai, will be under complete CCTV camera coverage.

CIVIC and police authorities as well as hundreds of organisers and Ganesh mandals geared up for festivities for the annual 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations that will kick off on Monday. Till Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said it had received 2,454 applications from Ganesh mandal organisers and 982 were granted permission.

For the Ganesh idol immersions, the BMC has made arrangement at 72 natural spots and 27 artificial ponds.

Civic officials claimed potholes on the immersion roads have been filled and tree cutting carried out. Apart from this, the civic body has made arrangements for 300 steel plates, 54 control rooms, 376 lifeguards, 45 first-aid health centres, 55 motor boats, 70 temporary toilets and 60 watch towers, among others. “Also, we have made proper arrangements for lighting. Our officials and workers will be on duty to ensure smooth passage of the festival. To deal with incidents like jelly fish bite, we have put up warning boards at various places including Girgaum Chowpatty. We are fully prepared to welcome Ganesha,” said Anand Wagralkar, deputy municipal commissioner who oversees the festival arrangements.



The Mumbai traffic police will be ensuring the smooth movement of processions to these points with the help of nearly 1,000 volunteers from bodies like the NCC, the Road Safety Patrol, NGOs and HAM radio operators. Senior police officers have said the anti-terror cells at each police station had been briefed about their roles.

