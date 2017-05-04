Gadchiroli: Over 10 jawans injured in two Naxal attacks

Three of the men injured in the first incident were removed using a chopper called from Jagdalpur and were admitted to a Raipur hospital. Image Source ANI Three of the men injured in the first incident were removed using a chopper called from Jagdalpur and were admitted to a Raipur hospital. Image Source ANI

TWO back-to-back Naxal attacks took the Gadchiroli police by surprise Wednesday in Bhamragad tehsil of the district. A CRPF jawan and two Gadchiroli police personnel were injured in the first attack in Kothi area of the tehsil around 2.30 pm. When additional police force was sent to retrieve the ambushed party comprising CRPF men, 56 jawans of quick response team (QRT) and Kothi armed outposts personnel, the Maoists blasted a mine protection vehicle (MPV) on its way back from the spot around 6.30 pm, injuring more than 10 jawans, sources told The Indian Express. “Heavy exchange of fire ensued in the evening and continued till about 9.30 pm,” said a senior police officer.

Three of the men injured in the first incident were removed using a chopper called from Jagdalpur and were admitted to a Raipur hospital. They are head constable T Guniya (CRPF), commandant Vijay Singh Thakur (district police) and Gireedhar Tulawi (C-60 party).

The officer added: “We had information that a group of Maoists led by Narmada had sneaked in from Chhattisgarh. So we had launched an operation. An exchange of fire happened around 2.30 and later the blast.”

The Maoists fighting with their backs to the wall have decided to launch multiple attacks on the security personnel across the Red Corridor, according to sources. The first one in the series was at Sukma, which killed 26 CRPF men, and the Gadchiroli attacks Wednesday could well be a part of the series, said the sources. They said the Maoists were “badly affected by complete chaos in their urban movement due to many of their cadres either getting neutralised or caught”.

“Moreover, communication between the Central Committee of CPI (Maoists) and the urban cadres has been badly hampered, resulting in the urban movement going slipping into chaos with the overall morale of the party followers becoming down. The top party brass have resolved to raise it with spectacular attacks on security forces,” said one of the sources.

