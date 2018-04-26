Gadchiroli encounter: 2 more bodies fished out of river

Naxal bodies being retrieved from the site. (Express Photo: Deepak Daware/File) Naxal bodies being retrieved from the site. (Express Photo: Deepak Daware/File)

Two more bodies were fished out from Indravati river on Wednesday, three days after the Gadchiroli police ambushed Maoists in the district’s Kasnasur region. With this, the number of Maoists killed in the operation has gone upto 33. This comes a day after bodies of 15 more rebels were recovered from the river into which, police said, the Maoists had jumped to escape.

“We have recovered two more bodies in a highly decomposed state…. taking the number of dead to 33,” said Deputy Inspector General of Police (Gadchiroli Range) Ankush Shinde. Six more were gunned down in another encounter in Aheri tehsil on Monday night. With this, 39 Maoists, at least 15 of whom are women, have died in the two operations. The deceased include Srinu, Sainath and Nandu — members of the South Gadchiroli divisional committee of CPI (Maoist). “So far, 18 of the deceased have been identified and nine bodies handed over to the relatives. As most bodies are highly decomposed, identifying the dead is becoming difficult,” Shinde said.

Read | Gadchiroli encounter: Reworked strategy, better equipment led to success

“Postmortem examinations are still being conducted. It will take some time… I don’t know how many postmortems have been conducted at the moment,” he added.

Asked if the viscera of all slain Maoists have been sent for forensic tests, Shinde replied in the negative. “It is done as per the advice of the doctor performing the postmortem examination. But we have taken DNA samples from all bodies.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App