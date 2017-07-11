FYJC list delayed, applicants worried

The number of students are higher in Mumbai and hence the data processing is taking time,” said an official of Nysa Asia. (Representational Image) The number of students are higher in Mumbai and hence the data processing is taking time,” said an official of Nysa Asia. (Representational Image)

CANDIDATES SEEKING admission to first year junior colleges in the city, who were anxiously waiting for the first merit list scheduled on Monday 5 pm, were left frustrated as the list was delayed indefinitely. Left without any information about when the list would be released, several candidates kept logging in, only to be disappointed. “Between 5 pm and 8 pm, I have logged in at least 15 times but there was neither any list nor a notification,” said 15-year-old Rashid Faridi, a candidate from Andheri.

Even as anxious students kept logging in, the online admission portal crashed after 7.45pm, leading to further confusion among applicants. “There is so much chaos. How will we know when the list is declared? There should be a notification informing students of the delay,” said Faridi. Deputy Director of Education B B Chavan said the recently appointed software was taking time to process the information. “The list will be declared around midnight. There is a delay as the software is processing the information,” said Chavan.

Incidentally, the merit list for cities like Pune, Nashik and Aurangabad, handled by the same software, was published after some delay. The software was designed this year by Nysa Asia, a process management system, after last year’s admission process saw several technical glitches. The Bombay High Court had directed the state government to overhaul the admission process after which the government replaced the Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Ltd (MKCL) with Nysa Asia as its technical partner. “We have published the list for Nashik, Aurangabad, Amaravati and Pune.

The number of students are higher in Mumbai and hence the data processing is taking time,” said an official of Nysa Asia. Despite the new software, this year’s admission process was also marred by technical glitches, much like last year. In June, following technical problems, the admission portal had been taken down for a day for upgradation.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App