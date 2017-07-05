FYJC Admissions: Over 13,500 candidates have scored more than 90 per cent

OVER 13,500 candidates applying for admission to junior colleges in the city have scored above 90 per cent. The general merit list released Tuesday by the state education department reveals that of the 2.36 lakh candidates who have applied, 13,595 have secured 90 per cent and above in their Class X board exams. The data also reveals that 14 students have secured a perfect 100 per cent. However, officials said that there are discrepancies in the marks as entered by the students.

While the marks of state board students are directly entered into the system by the board, students of other boards have to manually enter their marks. Deputy Director of Education B B Chavan said that several students among the top scorers of other boards had entered incorrect marks.

Officials said around 1,000 students had wrongly entered their details. The department has allowed students to correct their marks within the next two days. “Students would be allowed to make the corrections until July 6 and the merit list will then correspondingly be changed,” said Chavan. Last year, around six students were granted the top position in the general merit list after erroneously entering the total marks as their marks secured.

Chavan said if the mistakes were not corrected within the next two days and carried forward to the verification phase, the candidate will lose the seat allotted to him or her.

Incidentally, the number of top scorers has dipped from last year by almost 1,000. Compared to the 14,589 students securing above 90 percent last year, this year it is 994 less.

However, Chavan said the number of top scorers was high and would result in tougher competition for seats. The cut-offs, too, are likely to be high.

For those who might have made mistakes in their application forms such as physical handicap status, caste, date of birth and project-affected person status, the department has also allowed candidates to make changes at the guidance centres and schools.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App