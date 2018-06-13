FYJC admissions: One per cent seats reserved for orphans

Candidates would be allowed to pay a nominal fee through digital payment and pay the remaining amount via a demand draft, as securing a demand draft could be time consuming for some. (File) Candidates would be allowed to pay a nominal fee through digital payment and pay the remaining amount via a demand draft, as securing a demand draft could be time consuming for some. (File)

JUNIOR COLLEGES in the state will reserve one per cent of their seats for orphans, this year onward. In Mumbai Metropolitan Region, roughly 3,000 seats will be available for orphans.

In April this year, the state government had issued a Government Resolution, announcing one per cent reservation in all educational institutes for orphan children. “In accordance with the government decision, this year all junior colleges will reserve one per cent for orphan children,” said Suvarna Kharat, deputy secretary, school education and sports department.

Last year, the education department had introduced a five per cent reservation for Project Affected Persons in junior colleges. The reservation will continue this year. Kharat said that several features of the first year junior college (FYJC) admissions have been modified and many gaps plugged this year to avoid problems encountered last year.

All junior colleges have to set up help desks for students. Candidates would be allowed to pay a nominal fee through digital payment and pay the remaining amount via a demand draft, as securing a demand draft could be time consuming for some.

In a bid to avoid delays, colleges will be allowed to start classes as soon as 70 per cent of their seats are filled up. In a major change of rules, if an applicant confirms his/her admission under any quota — minority, management or in-house — the applicant will not be able to change the admission thereafter.

“If a candidate gets his/her first preference in any of the rounds, s/he has to confirm the seat. They can wait for all the rounds to get over to check for remaining seats in other colleges. So they must fill up their option forms very carefully,” said Kharat.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App