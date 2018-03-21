Funds for co-op units: CM Devendra Fadnavis orders probe

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

A day after it was reported that two cooperative garment units from Osmanabad district attempted to cheat the government but managed to obtain funding under the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) scheme anyway, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered the textile secretary to probe the matter and submit a report within a month.

On Tuesday, The Indian Express reported that two cooperative textile units — Tararani and Sai Mahila garment co-operative societies — based in the Kadaknathwadi village of Osmanabad’s Vashi taluka were granted funds despite a 2014 inquiry report concluding that the two committed serious irregularities while depositing their own members’ share capital for their proposed units, as required under the NCDC scheme.

Not only did the two companies withdraw money multiple times over seven years from what was stated to be the members’ share capital for the projects, but one company also transferred almost its entire share capital by cheque to the other, which the latter then presented to officials as evidence of its share capital.

“Secretary of the textile department has been asked to conduct an immediate probe and submit a report in a month,” said a representative of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alleged that the case is evidence of public money being granted to party activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party. “This issue is not about just two societies but there are many such societies in the state. An inquiry must be ordered into the financial assistance given to all such societies. In this case, the funds should be recovered and action should be taken against officials involved,” said Dhananjay Munde, NCP leader and leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

In addition, data from Maharashtra’s Textiles department shows that cooperative societies have shown a poor track record in repayment of funds under the scheme. Government data shows as of March 31, 2017, such cooperative societies owe the Maharashtra government Rs 704.66 crore. The total amount recovered under the NCDC scheme until now is Rs 35.95 crore – a recovery ratio of 4.85 per cent.

The state government has disbursed Rs 375.54 crore to such societies as financial assistance under the NCDC scheme till March 31, 2017. As many of these societies have failed to make their repayment instalments over the years, the interest and the penal interest has been levied, said officials.

The NCDC scheme offers assistance to cooperative units in the form of reimbursement – the state releases assistance and claims reimbursements from the corporation.

Also, while financial assistance was extended to 445 garment and powerloom societies, only 240 of these are in working condition while another 39 societies are currently constructing their units. Of the remaining, 85 societies are idle while 81 societies are undergoing liquidation.

Sources in the government conceded that the recovery ratio of the scheme is poor. “The Textile department gives Rs 1,000 crore subsidy to these units from the state electricity board. The electricity rate for these societies is Rs 2.5 per unit, much lower than what other industrial units pay. But we don’t know whether garment or powerloom societies are being run at these units. The government must conduct a survey of all such units to ensure that they are being used for the purpose they were granted funds for,” said an official.

