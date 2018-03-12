Full Budget before 2019 polls: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government will present a full-fledged Budget next year before going to polls in October-November 2019, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The budget 2018-19 was the fourth budget of the state government. While giving his views on the economic state of Maharashtra in the wake of a record Rs 15,375-crore revenue deficit and a debt of Rs 4.61 lakh crore, the Chief Minister exuded confidence of restoring fiscal prudence.

At the same time, he emphatically said the overall economy was robust and has to be perceived in terms of ratio of overall plan size of the budget and fiscal deficit. Maharashtra is way ahead of others in financial management.

Fadnavis said: “If we compare the state’s budget size of Rs 3.38 lakh crore and the fiscal deficit it is 1.81 per cent, which is well within the permissible limit of 3. In fact Maharashtra is better in fiscal management compared to many other states.” He added that the same holds true when “we compare the ratio of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) with debt (Rs 4.61 lakh crore) it is 16.9 per cent which is within the permissible upper limit of 22 per cent.” The Chief Minister shared his views on the budget while speaking to the media on Friday at Vidhan Bhawan.

The loan waiver and Seventh Pay Commission can be major factors attributed to the fiscal deficit. However, an additional 5 lakh tax payers post-GST is a good sign, he noted. Dwelling on the series of reforms which have been undertaken by the government in the last three years, he said, “Despite 84 per cent deficient rainfall, the food grain production was remarkable which is an indicator that flagship projects like the Jalyukta Shivar, farm ponds on demand and wells for irrigation have yielded positive results.” The higher capital investments in the agriculture sector has worked in the interest of farmers and people in state, he added.

The food production of 1.30 lakh metric tonnes, despite 84 per cent rainfall when compared to last year record production of 1.70 lakh metric tonnes when rainfall was 96 per cent, gives a shortfall of 40 lakh metric tonnes. Yet, 1.30 lakh metric tonnes of food production is almost on a par with the highest production in the state recorded in last 15 years when the rainfall was 125 per cent, he said.

