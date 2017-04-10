FSL, cops work to release blood reports in drugs cases within 3 hours

IN A move that is likely to give a boost to investigation in narcotics cases, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) will soon complete blood test reports within three hours. Currently, the FSL takes up to a month to provide reports on samples sent by the police. The reduction in the waiting period is possible thanks to a machine at the laboratory that was so far underutilised due to a procedural problem.

Director General (Legal and Technical) S P Yadav, who took charge recently, explained that a machine purchased from Randox Technology a few years back has the capacity to run simultaneous tests on 80 blood samples.

The test runs for three hours, after which a printed report mentioning the narcotics content in each sample is given out by the machine. “It was not being used for blood samples so far since the machine requires fresh blood samples. Since normally it takes two to three days from the date of collection before we receive blood samples from the police, the machine could not be used,” Yadav told The Indian Express.

“I will write to the police that if they could supply the blood samples within two-three hours, we can give them a report within three hours. The entire process will also be transparent,” Yadav added.

Krishna Kulkarni, who is the acting director of the FSL, said, “At present, we use the machine to conduct tests on urine samples to find out if there are traces of narcotics. However, when it comes to blood, the machine needs fresh samples. Since we get samples after a day or two, we cannot use the machine and the reports get delayed.”

An official said, “The police normally take the blood samples within the first few hours. Rather than storing it with the hospital, we are asking them to dispatch it to the FSL directly. Especially in cases of rave party busts where there are hundreds of samples which can take a long time to test, this machine can be really helpful.”

An officer said there have been times when they did not receive reports from the FSL till the time of filing the chargesheet. “This move will help us to file the chargesheets on time. Also there are times when at a rave party, of the 100 people detained, a few test negative later on. Getting results within a few hours will ensure that they are not made to go through any hassle as we can let them off right away if they test negative,” the officer added.

“We would also put in a system in place whereby even if a raid is conducted at night, we will have some of our staffers available to conduct these tests,” an FSL official said. “We will write to the police next week and hope there can be a Government Resolution (GR) issued to this effect. It will also ensure that there is zero pendency at the FSL since all samples would be tested within hours,” the officer added.

