Free mobile app to book ambulances launched

A free mobile app named ‘Dial 4242’ that will serve as an aggregator platform and allow users to book the nearest available ambulance instantly was launched Thursday.

The application that functions like taxi booking apps allows a user to enter a destination and tracks a driver’s route once an ambulance is booked. It also provides an estimated time of arrival. Users can choose from Basic, ICU or Cardiac Ambulances and also book vehicles to transfer bodies. Currently, the service is available in south Mumbai, western suburbs and from Virar to Thane with an option to pay digitally or in cash.

The free app takes up 4MB space and can function on 2G. Apart from the app, a hotline is also available. “Our sample size is quite small but I can confidently say that the dispatch time is lesser than that of other ambulances,” said Nilesh Mahambre, chairman and co-founder of the app. According to Jeetendra Lalwani, co-founder and director, a basic rate of Rs 800 for 5 kms will be charged as opposed to the Rs 2,000-3,000 for 5 kms that other ambulances charge.

