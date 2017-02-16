Free counselling for distance learning students at Mumbai University

WORKING PROFESSIONALS and part-time students who have taken up distance learning courses at the University of Mumbai can now avail of free psychological counselling from the university.

Extending its counselling services to off-campus students and university staff, the applied psychology department has started a new counselling centre at the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) in Kalina.

“Our students at IDOL are working professionals, some are married and have children. They could be under overwhelming work pressure or could have stress or problems relating to career,” said Dr Naresh Tambe, coordinator for the centre. The centre will provide counselling in stress management, marital issues, in matters pertaining to relationships and sex education as well as parenting guidance.

Speaking on the importance of on-campus counselling centres, Dr Tambe said, “Everybody needs guidance at some point of time about career choices, work load or any other decision. A counsellor can provide that guidance or support.”

Dr Tambe emphasised the importance of reaching out to students who may not approach a counselling centre on their own. “It is very normal for anybody to seek counselling. As human beings, it is natural for us to get worked up or go through emotions. There is nothing wrong in seeking help,” he said.

He said on-campus counselling centres were especially relevant in educational institutes. Senior psychologist Dr Harish Shetty, who is a visiting counsellor in at least 10 schools and colleges in the city, said, “Students are vulnerable to stress owing to exam pressures and biological changes in their bodies.”

The importance of a counselling centre is even greater during the exam season, said Dr Shetty. “Students are under a lot of pressure during exams. They need counselling the most at that time,” he said.

“Some students set ambitious goals to study 10 hours a day and revise three-four times. This will tire them,” said Dr Shetty adding that students should study only as much as they can, take regular breaks and not worry too much about the future.

