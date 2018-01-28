Free ambulance service has catered to 1.15 lakh emergencies since launch

Mumbai has shown a rise in mass casualties, suicides, electrocution and falls over the past four years. Mumbai has shown a rise in mass casualties, suicides, electrocution and falls over the past four years.

A look at the nature of medical emergencies the Maharashtra government’s free 108 ambulance service has catered to in Mumbai shows a rise in mass casualties, suicides, electrocution and falls over the past four years, even as the number of accident cases remain relatively stagnant.

Since 2014, when the state-funded Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) was launched, 1.15 lakh medical emergencies have been reached out to by 108 toll-free ambulance in the city. Of these, calls for medical reasons or hospitalisation remain highest at 71,132 followed by pregnancy related calls (14,439) and fall cases (11,052).

The number of victims of mass casualties given medical aid from 2014 till 2017 has more than doubled, from 54 to 139. So have cases of electrocution — from 14 to 32 in the same period. Cases of fall have also risen from 1,026 to 4,131.

BVG India Pvt Ltd officials, who run the service, claim that the rise is attributed to better awareness about the free ambulance service. There, however, has been a definite increase in disasters leading to mass casualties. In 2015, as many as 90 patients of mass casualty, for instance building collapse, fire or major accidents, were treated, which rose to 133 in 2016 and 139 in 2017.

For instance, the 108 ambulance was roped in to help Elphinstone Road stampede victims, it was also called to help those injured during the Kamala Mills fire. The 108 ambulance has served 21.13 lakh emergency patients since 2014 till January 10, 2018 through 5,000 doctors in Maharashtra. Across Maharashtra, there are 937 ambulances, including 233 advanced life support ambulances.

In Mumbai, 137 deliveries have been conducted since 2014 and 565 patients have managed on ventilator, indicating the better utilisation of golden hour period.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App