Fraud club in Mumbai ‘cheats’ woman of Rs 2.5 lakh

A 36-year-old Bhandup resident was allegedly duped of over Rs 2.5 lakh by a “friendship club” that promised her a job if she “became a member”.

The complainant, an accountant at a business centre in central Mumbai, made payments over six months to eventually realise that she had been duped.

Police on Tuesday registered a case of cheating against unidentified persons. An officer said the woman received the first call on June 2 last year from “Anu Friendship Club”. After that she got several calls and she was told to make online transfers.

When she tried to make enquiries about the club, she found that none existed. An FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention).

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App