Framing the men in khaki

Photographer Pravin Talan shot this picture of a policeman quietly observing the crowd during last month’s Test match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium. Photographer Pravin Talan shot this picture of a policeman quietly observing the crowd during last month’s Test match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium.

Pravin Talan spent the first few days shooting for the 2017 Mumbai Police calendar in mid-December in a state of depression. Then one day, he switched on his television to watch a cricket match, something he had never done before. “I saw policemen in the stadium and thought, I need to do this,” he said. The next day, Talan went to Wankhede Stadium where India were playing England and from the topmost tier shot a panoramic picture of a police sub-inspector surveying the scene below him. “I thought, this is policing!”

Watch What Else Is Making News

Had Talan delayed his decisive picture by five minutes, he would capture thousands of hands in the air as they cheered Indian captain Virat Kohli’s double century.

Tasked with producing the calendar for the second year running, 42-year-old Talan realised quickly that he needed to do something different this year. The 2016 calendar was more about Mumbai’s signature buildings and landmarks — CST railway station, the international airport and the Bandra Worli Sea Link. The city wears a subtler character this time around.

“We have tried to bring in the city’s heritage. Most pictures have textures and hints to the city. A whole lot of people have not been to some of the locations where we shot. People should see these places and think where is this…,” said Talan, an acclaimed fashion photographer.

When Talan sat down with the Mumbai’s Police’s top brass in December to shape the calendar, he initially found himself saturated. While the police had no formal brief, Talan said Commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar was keen to show policewomen in action.

Talan therefore extensively shot women commandos of the police’s Quick Response Team but also balanced that with traffic policewomen assisting pedestrians in crossing the road. Deven Bharti, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), said this rough theme came about after discussions with Padsalgikar about how the police needed to be depicted.

After last year’s peaceful calendar, which Talan said intended to pay tribute to Mumbai, he said “it is more about real-time policing” this time.

“Mumbai Police is much more technologically advanced than it was 10 years ago. We had to incorporate that,” he added.

The calendar was launched by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Monday and apart from being seen in print at police stations, individual images will be soon made available for free for download. “I want these pictures to become desktop and mobile wallpapers. Why should people download images of the US Navy Seals when we have our own commandos,” Talan said.

While it is yet to be put on full public display, the calendar has already received much acclaim. Talan has been flooded with requests for copies. “An elderly constable told me, ‘Main apni beti ko dikhana chahta hoon ki hum yeh karte hain (I want to show my daughter that this is what the police does)’,” he said.