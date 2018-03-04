FRA allows nominal hike in fees for private medical colleges in Maharashtra

The Fee Regulatory Authority (FRA) has allowed only a relatively small hike in fees for undergraduate courses of private medical colleges in Maharashtra. An MBBS in Terna Medical College, Navi Mumbai, will cost Rs 5.61 lakh annually for those taking admission this year, a hike of Rs 20,000. Over the past two years, the college’s fee had been hiked by Rs 1 lakh and Rs 40,000 respectively.

The fees of BKL Walawalkar Rural Medical College in Ratnagiri has been hiked by Rs 65,000 this year, which means students will have to pay Rs 8.4 lakh annually. The FRA granted a hike of Rs 50,000 to MIMER in Talegaon, with the fees amounting to Rs 6 lakh.

Ahead of admission season, the FRA announced the approved fee structures of some private medical colleges last week on its website after its 95th meeting. The body approves the tuition and development fees of the colleges. The colleges are allowed to charge additional hostel or mess fees.

“Our aim is to curb profiteering to within 10 per cent. So, we look at the expenditure of the institute and divide it by the number of students. Allowing a profit of maximum 10 per cent, we approve the fees,” said Ravindra Dahad, a member of the FRA.

