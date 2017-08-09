Four-year-old girl raped in school, peon held

A peon was on Tuesday arrested by the Malad police for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl inside the bathroom of a Malad-based school. Soon after the incident came to light, parents of students studying at the school carried out protests outside the school and left only after they were assured of security measures that would be taken.

As per the Dindoshi police, the incident took place between August 1 and August 4 on the school premises. The peon allegedly lured the girl to the washroom where he sexually assaulted her.

This allegedly continued for three days, an officer said. Suspecting something amiss with her daughter, her mother questioned her, and she told her about the incident.

On August 5, the mother approached the Dindoshi police station where an FIR on charges of rape and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered. The police began a probe and found the involvement of the school peon. Eventually, the police tracked him down and arrested him on Monday. He was produced before the local court and remanded in police custody till August 11.

On Tuesday morning, parents of other students gathered outside the school and staged a protest. “The parents wanted an assurance of safety of their children,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-12) Vinay Kumar Rathod said.

