Four workers killed in blaze at Bhiwandi factory

Four workers died when a fire broke out in a plastics factory in Bhiwandi Sunday morning. The bodies were badly charred in the blaze making identification difficult, said police. According to the police, the fire broke out at Hari Om Compound in Mankoli at 11.50 am while 16 men and women were inside the building manufacturing plastic beads. The police said the fire broke out in the first-floor godown and spread to the working space on the ground floor.

“The fire broke out in the godown and spread quickly,” said Manoj Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II. He added that the workers in the factory did not expect the fire to spread downstairs and went to the doors and windows hoping to be rescued.

Three fire engines and water tankers battled the blaze before it was extinguished around 4 pm. Bodies of three women and one man who died in the fire were taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital for a post-mortem, the police said. However, Patil said that the bodies were too charred to be identified. Two other women who suffered burns were admitted to Bhiwandi’s Siraj Hospital for treatment.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the police said that it primarily appears to have been a short circuit. A case of accidental death has been registered at Narpoli police station.