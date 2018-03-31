In Bhiwandi, four women held for ‘running prostitution racket’

The four women had not procured any permits and didn’t even have passports. The four women had not procured any permits and didn’t even have passports.

Thane police arrested four Bangladeshi women from a house in Bhiwandi for allegedly running a prostitution racket. The women were living in India without passport or other permits, said the police.

According to sources, the Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Thane Police raided their house near Hanuman Tekdi in Bhiwandi. “The accused women, all aged between 25-30 years, were staying in the house and were involved in prostitution, out of their own free will. They were not smuggled, they claim, but came on their own clandestinely,” said Ravindra Daundkar, senior inspector, Thane AHTC.

The four women had not procured any permits and didn’t even have passports. “We are also going to arrest the owner of the house who rented out his property to them. He was harbouring foreign nationals and will be accordingly charged,” added Daundkar. All of them have been sent to police custody till April 2.

47-year-old ‘illegal immigrant’ arrested

The Mumbai Police arrested a Bangladeshi national, Ibrahim Rehman Shaikh, from Dharavi. The police are probing how the 47-year-old man managed to stay illegally without any valid documents.

The crackdown by Mumbai and Thane police follows the arrests of five Bangladeshi nationals on the suspicion of being members of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). ABT, a terrorist group, is banned in Bangladesh.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App