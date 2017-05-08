Four killed, six injured in expressway accident

Four persons died and six sustained injuries after a multi-utility vehicle rammed into a bus from behind inside Kamshet tunnel on the Pune- Mumbai Expressway Sunday afternoon. The deceased included three persons from two related families from Mumbai and their driver. The six injured are also from the two families.

According to the Kamshet police, the families were on their way to Mumbai from Pune when their Honda Mobilio car rammed into a bus at 3.05 pm.

The injured were rushed to hospital where four of them were declared dead later. Officials said it took over an hour to remove the damaged vehicle. The accident led to long queues of vehicles on the Pune-Mumbai corridor.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now