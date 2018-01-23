Mumbai: Four held for ‘selling fake documents’

The Bhiwandi police arrested four men for allegedly creating and selling fake government documents, including police verification certificates, domicile certificates and autorickshaw permits. On January 18, the Bhiwandi crime branch raided an automobile consultancy at Dhamankar Naka.

“We had information that some people were selling bogus documents to facilitate drivers’ licences and other permits. We arrested two men from the premises. Based on the information provided by them, we arrested two others as well,” said a senior officer.

The four accused have been identified as Nafiz Farooqi (38), Najil Momin (28), Mohammad Ismail Ansari (34) and Sangameshwar Swami (42), police said. While Farooqi and Momin were arrested from Dhamankar Naka, Ansari was arrested from his shop and Swami was arrested from his house in Bhiwandi on January 20 and 21 respectively.

“We have seized close to 300 files of fake documents, including domicile, school leaving and police verification certificates. They had the seals of insurance companies too,” said a senior officer investigating the case. While all four have been arrested and sent to custody till January 24, police are trying to identify the people who purchased these documents.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App