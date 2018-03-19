Four held for ‘mugging’ pedestrians at CSMT: Cops

Four men have been arrested for allegedly mugging pedestrians at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Saturday night. According to police, the four were arrested red-handed after a brief chase in the wee hours after they robbed a BMC employee. Police said the gang would allegedly attack late night train commuters and investigators are trying to ascertain the number of commuters mugged by the accused. The alleged leader of the gang, Mohommad Shaikh, is among the arrested.

According to the police, Chandramani Babya Gamre (39), a BMC employee, was walking on Paltan Road near CSMT station to catch a train when one of the accused disguised as a beggar approached him. According to the police, as Gamre reached 103 bus stop, three more men arrived. Gamre attempted to raise an alarm as he was cornered by the four accused. The four then allegedly assaulting him and snatched his valuables. An officer from MRA Marg police station said, “The four started assaulting him and snatched his gold chain and wallet. He raised an alarm which alerted police officers patrolling in the area. On seeing the patrolling staff, the four fled but were chased and captured behind Cama Hospital.”

The four allegedly confessed to the crime and the stolen property was recovered by the police officials. The accused have been booked under relevant sections the IPC and voluntarily causing hurt. They were produced in the holiday court Sunday and have been remanded in police custody.

