Four held for manufacturing narcotic drug MD

Four persons were arrested for allegedly manufacturing narcotic drug Mephedrone (MD) from a small factory at Dahanu in neighbouring Palghar district, police said today.

Our team last night raided the factory from where they recovered the contraband worth Rs 18 lakh and raw material worth Rs 41 lakh, which was being used to manufacture the drug, said Bharat Gaikwad, senior police inspector of Amboli police station.

Sanyal Bane, Anwar Choudhary, Sultan Abdul Rauf and Nadim Nasir Shaikh alias Imran have been apprehended, he said. Initially, we nabbed Nadim on August 21 from suburban Jogeshwari with MD worth Rs 20 lakh. We then raided the factory based on information given by Nadim and arrested three others, the officer added.

According to him, police suspect that the gang is involving in selling narcotics drugs in Maharashtra and its neighbouring states and the accused were manufacturing MD since past four months.

The accused were produced before a local court which remanded them in police custody till September 1, Gaikwad said.

