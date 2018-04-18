Four held for ‘kidnapping, robbery’ in Sion

Four people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and robbing a 28-year-old truck driver in Sion on Sunday. (File) Four people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and robbing a 28-year-old truck driver in Sion on Sunday. (File)

Four people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and robbing a 28-year-old truck driver in Sion on Sunday. Police said the four accused allegedly posed as policemen and snatched the wallet and mobile phones from the truck driver and his helper, before assaulting them, said police.

According to police, the complainant truck driver, Raju Rai, was driving towards Parel from Ulwe in Navi Mumbai, along with a helper Santosh Kumar on Sunday morning. However, one of the tyres of the truck flattened near Highway Apartment in Sion, said police. As they were waiting for help, the four accused allegedly asked the driver to pay money for illegally parking the truck, said an officer. “The accused, posing as police officials, asked them for money… They snatched their mobile phones and wallets but couldn’t find money. They then assaulted the duo,” said an officer.

The complainant agreed to withdraw money from an ATM and pay them. Two accused accompanied the driver to a nearby ATM while two stayed with the helper near the truck. “As the truck driver only had Rs 3,500 in his account, the accused again assaulted him inside the ATM kiosk, which was noticed by our patrolling officer. As the officer approached near the ATM, the accused fled from there… The truck driver informed about the incident following which a police team was dispatched near the Highway Apartment, where the other two accused were nabbed from near the truck…,” said an officer.

The two accused, Rohan Surve and Dinesh Marwedi, were arrested and during the investigation, they told the police about the other accused, identified as Sanjay Londe and Sagar Kadam. Londe and Kadam were arrested from their respective residence on Sunday. The four accused on Tuesday were produced in court, who sent them in police custody.

