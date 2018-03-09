Four held for duping people of Rs 150 crore from Badlapur

The accused have been remanded in police custody till March 13. Deepak Joshi The accused have been remanded in police custody till March 13. Deepak Joshi

The Thane Economic Offences Wing arrested four directors of Sagar Investments, an investment firm and consultancy at Badlapur, on Wednesday night for allegedly cheating people of close to Rs 150 crore. According to the EOW, Thane, a case was lodged against the directors of Sagar Investments and their family members in April 2017. “The firm worked as consultants and had floated several ongoing money-doubling schemes. Most of the investors are elderly people who have invested their life’s savings,” said senior inspector Sulbha Patil.

The police said the investors stopped receiving their interests in November 2016 and their efforts to reach out to the company failed. “In April, 2017, some people approached the Badlapur police station and lodged an FIR, which was then transferred to the EOW,” an official from the EOW said. The accused, identified as Shriram Samudra, his wife, Anagha Samudra, and two of their relatives, Supriti and Kaivalya Samudra, had applied for anticipatory bail. But it was rejected by the Bombay High Court on February 24 this year. “The court had given them time till March 8. But they were arrested on the night of March 7,” an officer said.

Thane police have also sealed their property that includes over 38 bank accounts, sources claimed. “The bank accounts and their shares are cumulatively valued at close to Rs 3 crore. We have also seized close to 39 properties that the Samudras own,” said DCP, (EOW), Sandeep Bhajibhakre. “The accused, Shriram and Anagha, were involved in getting more people to invest with them. They used to promise the investors rate of interest as high as 17 to18 per cent.

After they realised that a case had been lodged, Anagha destroyed evidence by deleting all records of the investors from their main office,” said an officer investigating the case. He added: “They both had been running the Pune branch of the company and duping people.” Sources said the Kalyan sessions court has remanded all four accused in police custody till March 13.

