Four from Mumbai arrested at Pune airport for smuggling gold

The officers of the Customs Department at the Pune International Airport on Friday arrested four passengers, including a woman, and recovered raw gold weighing 4.68 kilograms, estimated at Rs 1.38 crore, which was allegedly smuggled to India through illegal ways.

The four passengers have been identified as Rafatjahan Shaukat Ali, Asif Khan, Mohammed Ashfaq Mohammed Quasim and Husain Sayed Ahmed, all from Mumbai, who arrived in Pune from Abu Dhabi by a Jet Airways Flight.

A press release issued by Mahesh Patil, Deputy Commissioner, Pune Customs Commissionerate, stated that the sleuths intercepted Rafatjahan and recovered 2467.87 gram of gold from her, comprising four rhodium-plated gold wires, three gold biscuits, one oval shaped raw gold and one embroiled gold wire, which were concealed in her trolly bag.

The sleuths then recovered 1,674.62 gram of gold from Asif Khan, comprising six rhodium-plated gold biscuits, three rhodium-plated gold bars, two rhodium-plated gold wires, concealed in the inner supportive casing of his trolly bag with a hair straightener and a mini transformer.

Also, 233.44 gram gold comprisinsg five rhodium-plated gold wires concealed in the outer lining of the trolly bag was seized from Quasim.

The 311.21 gram of gold comprising two rhodium- plated gold wire pieces, similarly concealed in the outer lining of the trolly bag, was recovered from Husain Ahmed.

Further investigation is on to know the identity of the person the arrested four were working for.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App