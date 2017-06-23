Four drug peddlers arrested in Malad

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Wednesday night arrested four drug peddlers in Malad, who used minors to smuggle ganja into the city. Inspector Sunil Mane and officers of the ANC’s Kandivali unit laid a trap near Ahimsa Veterinary Clinic in Malad west after receiving information that peddlers would be selling ganja there. The police arrested Gita Shaikh (35), her husband Munir Shaikh (50), Zubeida Shaikh (34) and Mohammad Firoz Ali (25) with 23

The police arrested Gita Shaikh (35), her husband Munir Shaikh (50), Zubeida Shaikh (34) and Mohammad Firoz Ali (25) with 23 kilograms of ganja, worth Rs 2.3 lakh.

According to the police, the accused were sourcing ganja from Telangana and Seemandhra with the help of minors. “The accused used to send boys and girls aged between 15 and 17 years on interstate buses. The children only had to pick up ganja from the suppliers and bring it back to Mumbai,” said an ANC officer.

The officer added that the minors were able to make successful trips as no one enroute suspected them of smuggling drugs.

All of the accused, the police said, have been arrested previously for similar offences, including Gita, who had been arrested last year by the ANC.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App