Four days after no-confidence motion was suspended, Panvel civic chief transferred

Four days after suspending a no-confidence motion passed against Panvel civic commissioner Dr Sudhakar Shinde, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday transferred the officer. Shinde, a 2007-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, was transferred as the chief executive officer of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana (MJPJAY). On March 26, the BJP-led Panvel Municipal Corporation had adopted a no-confidence motion against Shinde. But with the bureaucrat enjoying the backing of residents, the Fadnavis-led urban development department, on April 12, had issued orders suspending the motion, contending that it was not found to be in the larger public interest. The department’s order had also listed the “good work” carried out by Shinde as the civic commissioner.

But with local BJP legislator Prashant Thakur and Guardian Minister Ravindra Chavan pushing for Shinde’s ouster from the municipality, the chief minister’s office eventually moved him out. Ganesh Deshmukh, a non-civil services officer, has replaced Shinde in Panvel.

Fadnavis carried out the first leg of the much-debated bureaucratic reshuffle on Monday, which saw both the Mumbai city and suburban collectors being replaced. Sachin Kurve, a 2003-batch IAS officer, has succeeded Deependra Singh Kushwah (2006) as the Mumbai (Suburban) collector. Kurve was previously holding the Nagpur collector’s post, which has now gone to Ashwin Mudgal (2007), who will continue to hold the current charge of the Nagpur civic commissioner for now. Shivaji Jondhale (2004) has replaced Sampada Mehta (2008) as the Mumbai (City) collector.

In all, 28 bureaucrats were transferred. Officials said another round or two of bureaucratic transfers, involving seniors, will take place later in the month. Shekhar Channe (2003), secretary (State Election Commission), has been appointed as the state’s new transport commissioner, while Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s former secretary Vishal Solanki, who has come on deputation to the state, has been made the education commissioner. With Pune collector Saurabh Rao (2003) being appointed as Pune’s new municipal commissioner, Naval Kishore Ram (2008) has succeeded him to the collector’s post.

Sunil Chauhan (2007) has replaced Ram as collector (Aurangabad). Madhavi Khode-Chavare (2007) has replaced L S Mali to the women and child development’s commissioner’s post. Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar (2008) has been appointed as the joint managing director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. Nirupama Dange (2007) will replace him as collector (Buldhana). Madhukar Ardad (2007) has been appointed as Ahmednagar municipal commissioner.

