Four corporators disqualified since 2012

FOUR corporators were disqualified during the current term that started in 2012, according to documents procured under the Right to Information Act. Three of them lost their status as corporators for producing false caste certificates. In the last 10 years, a total of 16 corporators have been disqualified for similar reasons. While Bhavna Jobanputra from the BJP, Mohammed Ishaq from the Samajwadi Party and Anupa Kondum from the Shiv Sena were disqualified for producing false caste certificates at the time of filing nominations, Shaikh Siraj from the Congress lost his status as a corporator for violating the norm of having not more than two children.

Stressing on the importance of submitting authentic documents, RTI activist Anil Galgali said, “Political parties should ensure that only candidates who have proper caste certificates are nominated to fight elections. Information about the disqualification of a corporator should be made available to the public and should be posted on the BMC’s official website.”

According to the documents furnished by the BMC, 12 other corporators were disqualified between 2007 and 2012. While Shirish Chogle, Sunil Chavan, Lalji Yadav, Rashmi Pahadukar, Narayan Pawar, Pravin Devhare, Vishvanath Mahadeshwar, Subhash Sawant, Anjum Aslam, Simantini Narkar & Bharti Dhondge were disqualified for submitting false caste certificate, Gulshan Chauhan lost her membership for having more than two children.