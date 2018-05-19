Four arrested with ‘links to online gambling racket’

THE MUMBAI Police Crime Branch on Friday arrested four people in connection with an alleged online gambling racket, in which they had arrested eight persons earlier in April. The four arrested had allegedly provided access to an online gambling portal, using which the accused would take bets from people. The four accused were produced before the court and remanded in police custody till May 21.

An officer linked to the case said they had arrested Golu Chaurasia alias Shubham (30), Shivbabu Chaurasia (39), Aadesh Chaursia (22) and Rakesh Chaurasia (57). The four accused had illegally taken a lottery connection from Game King India and operated from a room in the Opera House area, where people used to place bets on these games. Each player would get to play for an hour and the person would get 60 draws on which they had to place bets, an officer explained.

“On interrogation, we found the four accused had also provided illegal online connections to the eight accused, who were arrested by the Crime Branch from Goregaon in April for running an online lottery racket,” an officer said. The officers then arrested them in that case, taking the total number of arrests to 12.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App