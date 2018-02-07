Four arrested for ‘robbing houses chosen by spinning coconut’

The Navghar police have arrested four men who allegedly broke into a number of houses after spinning a coconut to decide which residences to rob. They were arrested from Mulund on February 1. According to police officers, a series of empty houses were broken into in a span of a couple of days in January. “We had been collating information and our sources led us to the men,” an officer from Navghar police said.

The four men, residents of villages around Thane, were a part of a bigger gang, police said. “Three other members of the gang are still on the run. These four had been trying to sell off their loot,” an officer said. The arrested men were identified as Mohan Shetty, Yashwant Mohite, Pravin Gaikwad and Shakti Nirman.

“They have confessed to committing the thefts,” said a senior officer. Before breaking into a house, they would bring a coconut from a temple and spin it thrice on the ground, the officer said, adding that they would only rob the house if the elongated part of the coconut pointed to the house. “We are looking for the other gang members and will make recovery of the stolen items,” the officer said. The arrested accused have been remanded in police custody till February 7.

