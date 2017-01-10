Four arrested, 750 kg psychotropic substances worth Rs 19 crore recovered

The police found 6kg of Alprazolam on the duo. Alprazolam is used as an anti-anxiety medication and has been known to be abused. (Image for representational purposes) The police found 6kg of Alprazolam on the duo. Alprazolam is used as an anti-anxiety medication and has been known to be abused. (Image for representational purposes)

THE THANE police on Monday claimed to have busted a drug racket and recovered over 750 kg of psychotropic substances worth Rs 19 crore. The police have arrested four persons in the case, two of them identified as employees of the Centraur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, the company from whose Ambernath branch the police seized the contraband. When the police raided the company, they found the contraband hidden atop a loft behind used drums. The police said they are checking if any one else from the company was involved in the racket.

Thane Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh, told the media that they have arrested two persons identified as Lavkush Gupta and Amit Godbole on January 6, following a tip-off that the duo was carrying drugs.

The police found 6kg of Alprazolam on the duo. Alprazolam is used as an anti-anxiety medication and has been known to be abused.

During interrogation, they told the police that they had got the psychotropic substances from Baswaraj Bhandari (27) and Anil Rajbhar (25), both residents of Ambernath and working with Centaur Pharmaceuticals, police said.

Following their interrogation, the police went to the Ambernath branch of Centaur pharmaceuticals for enquiry.

“There we found nearly 754 kgs of psychotropic substances that had been hidden behind drums atop a loft. These durgs were not on the record books of the company. These were drugs that they had diverted to be then supplied illegally,” said DCP Parag Manere. The total value of the seized goods is around Rs 19 crore, the police said.

Singh said that they are taking the help of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to go through the records of the company and check it with the inventory to see how much of the drugs were being illegally diverted. “So far we are at an initial stage so we are not aware the extent to which the drugs were smuggled. More arrests are likely in the next few days,” said ACP Bharat Shelke.

