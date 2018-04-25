College professor death: Foul play ruled out, police await forensic reports

On April 5, the head of the college’s history department contacted Bhave regarding the possibility of supervising an exam. “But there was no response from her,” the officer said. (Representational Image) On April 5, the head of the college’s history department contacted Bhave regarding the possibility of supervising an exam. “But there was no response from her,” the officer said. (Representational Image)

Police suspect no foul play in the passing away of Sathaye College professor Manisha Bhave, who was found dead at her Andheri East residence on April 11. However, the police are awaiting forensic reports before classifying it to be a case of natural death.

Bhave (52), who taught history to junior college students at Sathaye College in Vile Parle, lived alone at Gauresh Apartments in Andheri East. Her decomposed body was found in her third-floor home after her neighbours noticed a rotten smell emanating from her house. Besides an older brother living in Vile Parle, Bhave had no other family, having separated from her husband years ago. An officer from Andheri police said while the postmortem examination conducted at Cooper Hospital was inconclusive, it had ruled out any suspicious circumstances led to the death.

“Doctors have reserved their opinion on the cause of death but noted that there were no injuries on the body. No foul is suspected. We have sent samples of the body to Kalina Forensic Sciences Laboratory for a histopathological analysis,” the officer said.

Probe said Bhave spoke to her brother for the last time was on April 4 — when she had taken leave from work citing cold. “Someone else was taking her classes. Since she was unwell, her superiors did not disturb her,” said the officer. On April 5, the head of the college’s history department contacted Bhave regarding the possibility of supervising an exam. “But there was no response from her,” the officer said.

