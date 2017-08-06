Former Tata Motors General Manager jumps to death from Parel building

Prakash Sibal, a former general manager with Tata Motors, committed suicide by jumping from a building in Parel. (File Photo) Prakash Sibal, a former general manager with Tata Motors, committed suicide by jumping from a building in Parel. (File Photo)

Prakash Sibal, a former general manager with Tata Motors, committed suicide by jumping from a building in Parel Friday. He left behind a suicide note that said no one should be blamed for his action. The police said Sibal leaped from the 15th floor of Kalpataru Habitat, where he lived with his family, Friday morning. Sibal (45) had left the firm in April after taking voluntary retirement. A case of accidental death was registered at Kalachowkie police station.

Sibal was found lying in a pool of blood around 8 am Friday. Police rushed him to a hospital but he was declared dead on arrival, said Dilip Ugale, senior inspector at the Kalachouki police station. “Sibal was a former general manager in the sales department of Tata Motors,” Ugale said. In a statement issued late evening, a Tata Motors spokesperson said Sibal had opted for voluntary retirement. “We are fully cooperating with the concerned authorities investigating this matter,” the statement said. Ugale said the police found a suicide note in Sibal’s bedroom. “It does not blame anybody,” he said.

Sibal’s family told the police that he had been under treatment for depression since April. He used to remain aloof and sometimes locked himself in his room, Ugale said, adding that the police had registered a case of accidental death and further probe was on.

