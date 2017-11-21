Former stockbroker Ketan Parekh files for bail again

Ketan Parekh Ketan Parekh

Over two weeks after he was arrested following a court order, former stockbroker Ketan Parekh has moved the special court once again, seeking bail. Parekh has sought to pay to the court, as a security, an equivalent of around Rs 6 lakh imposed on him as penalty initially by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Advocate Abad Ponda submitted to Special Judge M G Deshpande that Parekh was willing to give an undertaking stating that he would deposit the amount and remain present for the trial.

Sebi, through special public prosecutor Anubha Rastogi, opposed the plea stating that there were no change in circumstances from the previous bail plea Parekh had filed, which was rejected by the court last week. The reply filed by Sebi Monday stated that the offence registered against Parekh was for “non-payment of penalty”. “(It)..cannot be done away or wished away just by the accused allegedly displaying willingness to pay penalty after the passage of the time period as provided in law,” the reply states.

The special court had last week rejected Parekh’s previous plea stating that it had taken more than three years to “force the presence” of Parekh. It added that keeping him under trial was “the only solution to reach the finality of the case”.

