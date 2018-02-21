Former Siddhivinayak trustees misused temple funds, says anti-corruption panel

The Shree Siddhivinayak Mandir Trust Bhrastachar Virodhi Kruti Samiti on Tuesday alleged that former trustees of the Shree Siddhivinayak Mandir Trust had allegedly misused temple funds. Advocate Virendra Ichalkaranjikar, who is the national president of the Hindu Vidhidnya Parishad, said: “According to audit reports of the Shree Siddhivinayak temple trust from January 1, 2015, to August 31, 2016, the former trustees have spent a total of Rs 12,91,291 under the name of a study tour and water conservation scheme (Jalyukt Shivar).”

Ichalkaranjikar in a press conference said: “A former temple trustee had organised a tour of the Siddhivinayak Cancer Hospital, Miraj, from 27th to 29th January, 2015. However, one of the bills submitted by him is one of Goa’s hotels. Does Goa come between Mumbai and Miraj?”

Aadesh Bandekar, the chairman of the Siddhivinayak temple trust said: “The allegations pertain to a period before the tenure of the current members of the trust. The complaint has been made to the government and we will be extending full cooperation to the government.” He added, “However, we would have preferred had they approached us directly. We would have taken the necessary measures.”

Shivakumar Pandey of the Bajrang Dal said: “Temples are a place to reconnect with religion and the donation given by the devotees is going to private pockets and in this way, the trustees are destroying the faith of the devotees.” Ichalkaranjikar said: “We will not tolerate any kind of corruption in our temples and a case should be filed and the expended amount be recovered from the trustees. That is our demand from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.”

