Former Shiv Sena corporator Ashok Sawant killed in Mumbai

Ashok Sawant, 62, was attacked with choppers while he was returning home after meeting a friend around 11 pm on Sunday.

| Mumbai | Updated: January 8, 2018 11:28 am
Sena corporator Ashok Sawant murdered Police investigation is underway (Source: ANI)
A former Shiv Sena corporator was killed by unidentified assailants here last night, a police official said on Monday. Ashok Sawant, 62, a two-term corporator from Samata Nagar in suburban Kandivli, was attacked with choppers while he was returning home after meeting a friend around 11 pm, he said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in Kandivli but was declared dead on arrival, the official said.

Sawant had entered the cable television business a few years ago, he said.

