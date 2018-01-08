Former Shiv Sena corporator Ashok Sawant killed in Mumbai

By: PTI | Mumbai | Updated: January 8, 2018 11:28 am
A former Shiv Sena corporator was killed by unidentified assailants here last night, a police official said on Monday. Ashok Sawant, 62, a two-term corporator from Samata Nagar in suburban Kandivli, was attacked with choppers while he was returning home after meeting a friend around 11 pm, he said.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital in Kandivli but was declared dead on arrival, the official said.
Sawant had entered the cable television business a few years ago, he said.
