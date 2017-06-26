Former husband of murdered actor Kritika Chaudhary booked for cheating

Chaudhary was found murdered in her home in Amboli earlier this month after neighbours complained to the police of a foul smell coming from her apartment. Chaudhary was found murdered in her home in Amboli earlier this month after neighbours complained to the police of a foul smell coming from her apartment.

The former husband of murdered actress Kritika Chaudhary was arrested by the police in Amboli on Saturday in a case of cheating. In May, Delhi-based film producer Mahesh Narula (59) had registered a compliant with the Amboli police station against Vijay Dwivedi for cheating him of Rs 55 lakh after promising to help finance a play that he was producing.

The Amboli police nabbed Dwivedi on Saturday and have booked him with cheating. Dwivedi has been remanded in police custody. Dwivedi was last arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in 2012 after cheating several prominent Bollywood film personalities by posing as a relative of Congress leader Janardhan Dwivedi. Following his arrest, Chaudhary broke off her marriage with him.

The two got married after Dwivedi persuaded her to move with him to Mumbai, where he claimed he would help her land roles in Hindi films. Chaudhary was found murdered in her home in Amboli earlier this month after neighbours complained to the police of a foul smell coming from her apartment.

While the police has concluded that she was killed by a blow to the head with a pair of brass knuckles, no arrest has taken place. Dwivedi was one of the several individuals questioned as part of the probe.

