Former government official acquitted of sexual harassment charges

A former senior official of the state government was acquitted of allegedly sexually harassing a colleague in 2012 by a metropolitan magistrate court recently. The case was based on a “sting operation” the woman and her husband conducted on the accused. The court said the video footage from the sting did not corroborate the woman’s claims that she was harassed.

The incident took place in 2012 when the accused was a deputy secretary in the state secretariat. The woman, who is married with a differently abled son, was working as his personal assistant. According to police, when the accused learnt about the son’s disabilities, he offered financial help for the son’s medical expenses. In return, he allegedly asked the woman to take care of his “personal needs”, the woman told the court.

From then on, she was continuously harassed allegedly by the accused, and was even touched inappropriately in office, the woman said in her testimony. In one instance, the accused allegedly suggested to the woman that she accompany him on an outstation visit. She said he allegedly threatened to remove her from her job if she did not accompany him. She told her husband about the alleged harassment, who then decided to catch the accused red-handed, she told the court.

In March 2012, the woman accompanied the accused to a hotel room on the outskirts of Mumbai. She said when he allegedly began behaving inappropriately with her, she gave a missed call to her husband, who came into the room with another man and took photographs and a video recording of the accused. The accused immediately started apologising to her, she told the court. The recording of the woman and the accused was produced before the court.

On perusal of the recording, which ran to over 1.5 hours, the court concluded that there was no incident of sexual harassment. “Not once, is there any instance, when the accused appeared violent or determined to outrage the modesty of the informant,” said the court. The defence advocate claimed that the case was a “glaring example of blackmailing of the accused for extracting money from him”. He pointed out that while the incident had taken place in March, the FIR was registered only in June. He alleged that after the incident, the woman took Rs 3 lakh from the accused. The woman claimed that the money was used “as per directions of the accused”, but the court said she submitted no documentary evidence to back this.

“In the considered view of this court, had there been any genuine case of outraging of modesty of the informant, she would have refused to accept money,” said the court. It added that had she been subjected to sexual harassment, the woman would have approached higher authorities. The court said her explanation that she did not complain to higher authorities because she was not sure if action would be taken against the accused, could not be accepted. That the “sting operation” was carried out in the month in which the accused was to retire also cast doubt on the allegations, the court said.

The court acquitted the accused of sections 354 and 509 under the Indian Penal Code pertaining to outraging the modesty of a woman.

