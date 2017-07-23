Former Doordarshan anchor dies after tree falls on her

A coconut tree fell on her, severely injuring her head, following which the locals rushed her to Sushrut Hospital. She remained in a critical condition for two days. (Representational Image) A coconut tree fell on her, severely injuring her head, following which the locals rushed her to Sushrut Hospital. She remained in a critical condition for two days. (Representational Image)

A former Doordarshan anchor succumbed to head injuries after a coconut tree fell on her in Mumbai’s Chembur on Saturday morning. According to the police, the incident took place around 8 am on Thursday when 58-year-old Kanchan Nath was taking a walk in front of Chandrodaya Society. A coconut tree fell on her, severely injuring her head, following which the locals rushed her to Sushrut Hospital. She remained in a critical condition for two days.

A coconut tree fell on her, severely injuring her head, following which the locals rushed her to Sushrut Hospital. She remained in a critical condition for two days. According to local corporator Asha Marathe, Chandrodaya Society had written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in February this year, asking them to cut the tree. However, BMC officials who had visited the site felt that the tree would be safe for another 10 years.

“Refusing the request, the Tree Authority had said that the tree was safe and only the fruits needed to be plucked, to lighten it. They said the tree will stand strong for another 10 years. However, if you look at it now, it has become hollow from within and it was clear that it would fall,” she said.

Marathe intends to seek an action against the civic officials, who did not conduct due diligence with regard to the tree, despite a complaint. “I will demand that charges of culpable homicide be pressed against the officials. Also, I will ensure that BMC cuts those trees for which they have already taken money. Many residents here have complained that the trees here are very old and need to be hacked. The BMC was supposed to complete this work before monsoon. Their negligence has led to the death of a woman,” she added.

Marathe said a much bigger accident has been averted, as minutes before the tree fell a schoolbus ferrying children had passed along the same stretch.

According to Dr Suhas Baralay, neurosurgeon at Shushrut Hospital, Nath suffered from hypoxic brain injury, in which the oxygen supply to her brain was completely cut off. “She had both spinal and brain injury. We put her on ventilator support for two days but her breathing had stopped since the time of admission,” he added.

According to an official from the Shusrut Hospital, Nath passed away on Saturday morning. Her body was sent for post-mortem later in the day to Rajawadi Hospital. Last rites of Nath, who is survived by her husband, son and daughter, were conducted on Saturday.

