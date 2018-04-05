Former Air India employee held for ‘knocking down and killing’ man in Dadar

Mumbai Police arrested a 60-year-old former Air India employee for allegedly knocking down and killing a senior citizen in Dadar on Monday night. The police said the accused has been booked for rash and negligent driving and was released on bail on Tuesday.

According to police officers, the deceased, Mahadev Tukaram Shinde (62), a resident of Mazgaon, was employed as a helper in Dadar. On Monday around 9.30 pm after he left from work, he was knocked down by a speeding bike near Dadar Catering College.

Senior inspector of Shivaji Park police station Gangadhar Sonawane said Shinde was accompanied by a neighbour at the time of the accident. The man took him to the nearby Shushrusha Hospital where Shinde was declared dead. The accused, Shashikant Raut, used to work as a technician with Air India. He was arrested from the accident spot.

“After hitting the victim, the accused fell off the bike on the road. He was then caught by pedestrians and brought to the police station,” Sonawane said. The accused was booked under sections 304 (A) (negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App