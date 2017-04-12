Forged Passport Case: Four British nationals held last month booked for human trafficking

The Mumbai Police has added charges of human trafficking to the case registered against the four British nationals arrested at the Mumbai international airport last month in a case of forgery. Four Sri Lankans had been caught with forged Indian passports bearing the names of the four British nationals, and the police had said all eight were part of a racket.

The British nationals’ lawyer, however, cited lack of evidence and said they would approach a higher court. On Monday, the Sahar police station told Magistrate J S Mali at the Andheri metropolitan magistrate court that the four — Julie Ann Warner, Captain Fivehats, Stuart Alan Quilliam and Dominic Oliver Bower — would be additionally booked under Section 370 of the Indian Penal Code.

While the foreigners were initially booked for forgery, Section 370 punishes people caught trafficking individuals for the purpose of exploitation using deception. “It is the discretion of the investigating officer to add charges and intimate the court,” said Baburao Mkukherdkar, senior inspector, Sahar police station.

In March, immigration authorities at the Mumbai international airport held four Sri Lankan nationals — Arunasalam Suthakaran, Kannathsan Karththeepan, Gajan Chandrabalan and Kandasamy Kaveenthini — for using forged Indian passports bearing names of the British nationals to travel to the UK. While the British nationals had claimed that two agents had duped them with the offer of an all-expenses-paid vacation to India and misused their personnel information to make forged passports, the police maintained that the former .were actively assisting the Sri Lankans to illegally travel to the UK. However, advocate Prabhakar Tripathi, who is representing the British nationals, claimed that the police had not provided sufficient evidence to invoke the charge of human trafficking.

“That would make the Sri Lankans victims in this case, whereas they are still being shown as the accused. We will approach the sessions court against the addition of the charge,” he said. On Monday, the magistrate court also rejected bail pleas of the eight accused. Tripathi said he would move the sessions court for bail.

