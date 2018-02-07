Forest department report: Slight increase in number of leopards in and around Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Only 14 of the 35 leopards spotted in 2015 made it to the 2017 database, while 27 new leopards were found to have entered the area. Only 14 of the 35 leopards spotted in 2015 made it to the 2017 database, while 27 new leopards were found to have entered the area.

THE SANJAY Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivali and its surrounding forest areas house at least 41 leopards, a report released by the Forest Department revealed on Tuesday. The study, titled ‘Monitoring density and movement of leopards within Sanjay Gandhi National Park and along its periphery’, has found a slight increase in leopard population in the area. A similar survey conducted in 2015 had found 35 leopards in the area. However, the study revealed that only 14 of the 35 leopards spotted in 2015 made it to the 2017 database, while 27 new leopards were found to have entered the area. This means that 21 leopards spotted during the previous survey were not seen this time. Meanwhile, six of the leopards found during the 2011 survey were again spotted in 2017, the report stated.

Anwar Ahmed, director, SGNP, said, “SGNP has about 10,000 sq km of forest land around it extending till Malshej Ghat where the leopards can freely move. It is likely that those 21 leopards could have moved out to these forest regions through the corridors or they could have died a natural death. There have been no poaching incidents within the park in this timespan. The population of leopards is increasing as they have good prey and security here.”

Nikit Surve from the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) conducted the survey in association with SGNP. The researchers used camera traps to document wildlife in an area spanning 140 sq km, which included Aarey Milk Colony and Yeoor range. While the survey counted only adult leopards in the area, the researchers believed there could be at least seven cubs in the region. “We conducted the survey through camera trapping and it was not possible to capture the cubs through this. Also, the survival rate of cubs is very low. So, we wait for them to grow to be included in the census,” Surve said.

The report also pointed out a high-density territorial overlap in the area. “We found more than one male leopard visiting the same area of the forest on the same day. However, we are not sure if it is a good overlap or not. For now, they seem to be living peacefully in the region. When one male leopard is removed from the area, we find two other sub-adult leopards moving into the same area. We came across four such incidents,” he added. Meanwhile, Ahmed added that it was not a cause for concern. “Nature takes care of itself and the population size will not increase more than the resources available. We do not have to intervene in the natural ecosystem,” he said.

On the number of infrastructure projects that will be eating into the park’s area, Ahmed said, “It is common understanding that if the area is reduced, there will lesser space. But I cannot comment on future infrastructure projects. They are existing with the current infrastructure.” Meanwhile, eight to nine leopards were spotted in Aarey Colony. “The area has a lot of undisposed garbage, which breeds rodents and dogs. The leopards go to these area in search for an easy prey. If leopard population has to be controlled, population of dogs has to stop increasing. For that, we need to dispose garbage properly,” he added.

While in 2015, the survey was conducted through 88 pictures clicked at 31 camera trap locations, this time, 235 images were captured at 49 locations. The expansion of the survey has yielded better results, SGNP officials claimed. The leopards were identified by the unique rosette print on their flanks. The survey was conducted between April and June last year by dividing the area in two blocks. The cameras were set up for 22 days in both the blocks during the night hours.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App