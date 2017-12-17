Foreign national held with 118 gm cocaine from Andheri

The accused, a resident of Mira Road, is suspected to be a local supplier in the western suburbs of the city (Representational Image) The accused, a resident of Mira Road, is suspected to be a local supplier in the western suburbs of the city (Representational Image)

The Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested a 41-year-old foreign national from Lokhandwala, Andheri, on Friday for allegedly possessing cocaine weighing 118 grams. The accused, a resident of Mira Road, is suspected to be a local supplier in the western suburbs of the city. He was arrested while he was on his way to make a delivery, investigators said. The Bandra unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell received anonymous information that a supplier was coming to Lokhandwala on December 15, officials said.

“Based on the information, we laid a trap and our officers were present in plain clothes. As soon as the accused was identified, we took him aside and checked him. He had the substance on his person,” a senior official from the Anti-Narcotics Cell said. The accused, identified as Ajah Osi Andrew, is a foreign national residing in Mira Road, the police said. “We aren’t sure which country he is actually from, as he has several identity documents,” said the officer. Andrew was allegedly found to be carrying 118 grams of cocaine.

“He had small packs in his pockets and sleeves. He tried to run, but we arrested him,” an officer privy to the investigation said. “The seized cocaine is worth close to Rs 6 lakh. He was standing near the Lokhandwala Complex but we haven’t been able to identify who the buyers were, or if he had managed to sell anything before we trapped him. We are investigating,” a senior officer from the Bandra unit said.

“We have been tracking Andrew’s movements for some time. He seems to be a major link between the suppliers and the buyers,” he added. The accused was presented in court on Saturday and remanded to police custody till December 21.

