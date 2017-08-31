For GRP inspector, a day of rescuing passengers

The one in uniform is Shailendra Chavan The one in uniform is Shailendra Chavan

FOR 49-YEAR-OLD Shailendra Chavan, assistant police inspector at the Government Railway Police (GRP) Kurla, what started as a regular Tuesday soon turned into a nightmare. Chavan was at work till 2.30 am, helping commuters stuck in trains between Kurla and Sion to get to the station safely. “With my team, I left after 9 pm from Kurla station to help stranded commuters get back to the railway station. We waded through waist-deep water and tried to rescue as many passengers as we could. There were around 56 commuters in that train,” he said.

Chavan says that though his team wanted to move further ahead to rescue other stranded passengers from local trains, they could not as the tracks were water-logged. Escorting passengers with their baggage was an ordeal,” he said. “We did it because it was our duty. Though we were asked to do the same, I felt the need to help knowing the gravity of the situation. My family called me frequently and I responded by sending photographs of the deluge-like situation,” he said. Chavan said he later tried to comfort commuters stranded at Kurla station.

“There were more than 1,000 commuters at Kurla station. They complained that trains were running from Thane but they were still stranded at Kurla. We tried our best to convince them that they were safer here. Provision of food, water, and medical aid was also made,” he added.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App