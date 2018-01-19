Food poisoning: Five children at Nair Hospital stable

After around 30 children suffered from food poisoning on Wednesday following a feast at a madrasa, the Bhiwandi police has taken up an investigation into the matter. The five children admitted to Nair Hospital are stable, the police said.

The Bhiwandi police said the children were among many who ate the food. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manoj Patil, said: “A resident of Roshanbagh society had organised a feast. There were close to 1,000 guests, including the children. Only the children fell ill.” An officer said: “We are checking the samples and taking the help of hospitals where the children are getting treated.”

The children at Nair Hospital are currently stable. “They had to be admitted as their condition had worsened. We don’t have such facilities in Bhiwandi and the children needed immediate assistance. They are stable,” said a senior officer from Bhiwandi.

On Wednesday night, 26 children, all boy students of the madrasa and in the age group of 12 to 15 years, fell ill, the police said. While some were admitted to local hospitals, five had to be admitted to Nair Hospital in Mumbai as their condition worsened, sources said. According to sources, the boys fell ill after having biryani that was served at the feast.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App