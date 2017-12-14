Food poisoning: 37 students take ill after eating mid-day meal in school, all safe

A policeman collects samples of the khichdi served to students on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty) A policeman collects samples of the khichdi served to students on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

AT LEAST 37 students of an aided school in Jogeshwari suffered food poisoning and had to be hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal in the school Wednesday. While the students, aged 11-12 years, were declared stable and most were later discharged, the school has decided to blacklist the self-help group that supplied the meal.

Around 10.15 am, the mid-day meal was served to around 500 students of the primary section of Balvikas School in Sarvodaya Nagar, Jogeshwari. According to school officials, four students complained of giddiness after some time and vomited. Soon, more students started complaining of giddiness, and they were rushed to Konkan Hospital in Jogeshwari East.

Sahadev Sawant, vice-chairman of the school, said the meal was supplied by self-help group Chafai Mahila Seva Sanstha, approved by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). “This is the first time an incident like this has happened. The group has been supplying mid-day meal in our school for two years,” said Sawant. He said all the students were safe. By late evening, 21 children were discharged. “Almost everyone will be discharged by Thursday,” said Dr Umesh Singh, paediatrician at the hospital.

He said the students suffered from food poisoning that resulted in vomiting and abdominal pain, adding that their condition was stable. “There was no critical patient among them,” said an official at the hospital. BMC’s Education Officer Mahesh Palkar told The Indian Express that a notice would be issued to the self-help group. “A team has been sent to the school to look into the matter. Based on its report, action will be taken,” he said.

“The BMC has only approved the proposal to appoint the SHG as the supplier, and the bills to be paid. It is the school that actually appoints suppliers,” Palkar added. Meanwhile, the school has decided to blacklist the SHG for its services. Representatives of the SHG were unavailable for comment.

The children were served khichdi Wednesday. As per rules of the mid-day meal scheme, at least one teacher has to taste the food before it is given to students. Sawant said the rule had been followed and a teacher had

customarily tasted the food before it was served.

Parents were in a state of shock. “I was at work when I found out that my son was in hospital. Thankfully, he is safe. Once the children are better, some of us (parents) will see what is to be done about the incident,” said Pandurang Lad, whose son is a Class V student. Teams from the police and the Food and Drug Administration visited the school and seized samples of the food consumed by the children. “Once the samples are tested and results are known, we will decide what legal action is to be taken,” said an officer at the Meghwadi police station.

