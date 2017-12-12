Fog, mist likely for next two days: IMD

The city is likely to witness fog or mist in the morning hours for the coming two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted Monday. “Fog/mist likely to occur towards morning hours, sky is likely to be mainly clear afterwards,” read an IMD report.

Meanwhile, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 29 degrees and 22 degrees respectively on Tuesday, and 29 and 21 degrees on Wednesday.

Pollution levels in the city decreased on Monday with an air quality index of 154, which indicated a moderate level of pollution. Chembur and Colaba experienced ‘good’ air quality while Mazagaon, Andheri, BKC, Malad and Bhandup experienced ‘moderate’ levels of pollution. Borivali was observed to have ‘poor’ levels of air quality with PM2.5 touching 277. Navi Mumbai continued to have ‘very poor’ air quality with PM2.5 levels standing at 313.

