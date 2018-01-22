2018 to see more focus on safety of woman, child commuters: Piyush Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal meets the all-woman staff of Matunga Station in Mumbai on Sunday. He arrived here by train from CST Station at 4 pm. Kevin D’Souza Railway Minister Piyush Goyal meets the all-woman staff of Matunga Station in Mumbai on Sunday. He arrived here by train from CST Station at 4 pm. Kevin D’Souza

UNION RAILWAY Minister Piyush Goyal declared 2018 as the year for the security of woman and child commuters in railways. He said strong implementation of CCTV networks across trains and stations on the Central Railway was important for ensuring their safety. Goyal visited Matunga Station on Sunday to felicitate its all-woman staff, which got an entry in the Limca Book of Records on January 6, 2018.

“Matunga station is an example of the excellent management of a railway station by women. They have gone further and renovated the station from what it was before,” he said. “We have decided to declare 2018 as the year for security of woman commuters and child commuters in railways. We will also try to assess ways in which the Indian railways could contribute in reducing the rising cases of human trafficking,” Goyal said.

Both Central and Western Railways would install cameras in each coach of the suburban local in 2018. Additional cameras would also be installed at railway stations for better security checks. Goyal said the railways is looking at measures to reduce cases of harassment against woman and child commuters. Suburban railways have witnessed registration of multiple cases where woman commuters have reported eve teasing, molestation and illegal entry of male passengers in women coaches.

But both the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have complained about manpower shortage when asked to deploy additional force to guard women coaches. “We are looking at empowering our staff with technology. The railways is introducing modern CCTV networks, which will encompass the entire suburban railway network. Technology will help us serve people better rather than only human addition,” Goyal added.

“We are planning to implement a unique national helpline number to look after hassles of women commuters on local trains. The CCTV feed be accessible to the GRP, RPF and the control room of the local city police. All security agencies will work together as a team,” Goyal added.

He said the Railway Ministry is considering the proposal to transfer RPF to the Home Ministry. He said the 2018 financial budget will see the improvement of suburban train services through projects that will take passenger convenience and safety to world class standards.

Senior railway officials are planning to turn the heritage Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) building into a world class transport museum. Goyal said the Railway Board has made its proposal and a proper process will be followed to decide upon the artefacts and consultants to guide railways on the building’s restoration.

